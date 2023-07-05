Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is 13.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.47 and a high of $49.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $42.43, the stock is 1.29% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 10.72% off its SMA200. TECK registered 40.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.58.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.25%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 12100 employees, a market worth around $22.01B and $12.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.13 and Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.40% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 514.10M, and float is at 503.95M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 40.38% up over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is -3.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.