The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is -30.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.00 and a high of $86.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $56.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07%.

Currently trading at $57.75, the stock is 5.52% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -15.18% off its SMA200. SCHW registered -8.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.14%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.25%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $102.61B and $23.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.75 and Fwd P/E is 14.11. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.33% and -33.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.83B, and float is at 1.69B with Short Float at 1.52%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwab Charles R.,the company’sCo-Chairman. SEC filings show that Schwab Charles R. sold 77,640 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $51.76 per share for a total of $4.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59.77 million shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Brown Marianne Catherine (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $53.47 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9984.0 shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Clark Bernard J. (MD, Head of Adivsor Services) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $54.83 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 120,653 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading 4.32% up over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 14.40% higher over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is 14.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.