These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is -78.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMBI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -15.21% and -35.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.9 million and changing 6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -72.67% off its SMA200. IMBI registered -88.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.85.

The stock witnessed a -22.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.53%, and is -26.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.71% over the week and 21.72% over the month.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has around 1096 employees, a market worth around $6.08M and $544.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.27% and -92.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.42M, and float is at 24.74M with Short Float at 0.96%.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.