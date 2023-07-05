These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) is -53.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $0.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAVB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is 7.48% and -26.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing 6.52% at the moment leaves the stock -58.35% off its SMA200. NAVB registered -86.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $376.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.31%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.89% over the week and 19.53% over the month.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $3.30M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.83% and -87.55% from its 52-week high.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.65M, and float is at 22.27M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.