Things appear to be looking up for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is 29.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.98% off the consensus price target high of $5.10 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -17.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is 3.25% and 12.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 19.78% off its SMA200. BBD registered 15.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.61%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.66%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 73855 employees, a market worth around $35.16B and $79.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.06 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Distance from 52-week low is 53.01% and -9.83% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.31B, and float is at 5.31B with Short Float at 0.68%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 40.26% up over the past 12 months and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is 49.58% higher over the same period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is 71.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.