Things appear to be looking up for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -6.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -6.16% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.75 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -25.62% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -59.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.07.

The stock witnessed a 2.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.93%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $418.15M and $3.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.90% and -75.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.40%).

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.81M, and float is at 346.34M with Short Float at 10.92%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times.