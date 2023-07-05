Things appear to be looking up for JD.com Inc. (JD)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -37.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.57 and a high of $67.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23%.

Currently trading at $35.36, the stock is -3.42% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.53 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -24.22% off its SMA200. JD registered -44.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.30.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.43%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 450679 employees, a market worth around $57.85B and $144.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.02% and -47.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 384.80% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.96%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 26.05% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -25.95% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is 11.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.