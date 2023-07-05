ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -86.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $9.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -47.09% and -61.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -81.83% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -86.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.29.

The stock witnessed a -58.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.96%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $6.72M and $98.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -96.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-170.30%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.04M, and float is at 21.03M with Short Float at 10.33%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.