Vale S.A. (VALE) – The 20.23% Upside Potential Remains

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -18.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.68 and a high of $19.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $17.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.64% off the consensus price target high of $20.13 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -10.08% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.76, the stock is -0.84% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.97 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -9.53% off its SMA200. VALE registered -3.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.56.

The stock witnessed a 5.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.80%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 64516 employees, a market worth around $61.64B and $44.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.12. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.82% and -28.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.45B, and float is at 3.93B with Short Float at 1.05%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading 6.69% up over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is 21.64% higher over the same period.