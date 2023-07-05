VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) down -2.10% since start of the year

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -2.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.29 and a high of $35.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $31.72, the stock is -0.13% and -0.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -2.04% off its SMA200. VICI registered 6.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.17.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.76%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $31.47B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.32 and Fwd P/E is 12.32. Profit margin for the company is 45.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.30% and -11.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 993.63M with Short Float at 2.32%.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times.