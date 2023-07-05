Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is 5.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.25 and a high of $48.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $43.40, the stock is 4.19% and 7.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.25 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 1.74% off its SMA200. WFC registered 10.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.01%.

The stock witnessed a 8.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.10%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 235591 employees, a market worth around $155.83B and $63.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.39 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.12% and -11.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.79B, and float is at 3.75B with Short Float at 0.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 126 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Norwood Felicia F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Norwood Felicia F bought 77 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $18.85 per share for a total of $1451.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Santos Kleber (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 34,698 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $46.27 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19590.0 shares of the WFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Patterson Ellen R (Sr. EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 2 shares at an average price of $40.64 for $81.0. The insider now directly holds 66,149 shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is trading -26.71% down over the past 12 months.