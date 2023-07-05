What should you know before buying stock in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is -32.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $0.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $453.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.95% off the consensus price target high of $453.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.95% higher than the price target low of $453.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -12.99% and -29.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -43.82% off its SMA200. UAVS registered -63.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.57.

The stock witnessed a -35.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.11%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $25.83M and $19.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.18% and -70.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-125.10%).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.60% this year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.65M, and float is at 79.60M with Short Float at 4.45%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $56250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Mooney Barrett (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $0.75 per share for $26250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the UAVS stock.