What should you know before buying stock in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is -9.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.16 and a high of $91.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $71.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $105.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.28% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.81% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.43, the stock is -12.68% and -8.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 6.03% off its SMA200. AXSM registered 81.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.09.

The stock witnessed a -4.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.56%, and is -18.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $144.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.47% and -23.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.52M, and float is at 35.41M with Short Float at 21.92%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -90.80% down over the past 12 months.