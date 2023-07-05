What should you know before buying stock in Energous Corporation (WATT)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is -68.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WATT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.14% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -12.51% and -20.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 8.33% at the moment leaves the stock -63.89% off its SMA200. WATT registered -74.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.85%, and is -5.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.98% over the week and 14.63% over the month.

Energous Corporation (WATT) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $24.16M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.44% and -83.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.50%).

Energous Corporation (WATT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energous Corporation (WATT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energous Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.90% this year.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.41M, and float is at 76.06M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Energous Corporation (WATT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANNINA WILLIAM T,the company’sActing CFO (Interim). SEC filings show that MANNINA WILLIAM T sold 22,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $6640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Energous Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that MANNINA WILLIAM T (Acting CFO (Interim)) sold a total of 3,981 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $0.30 per share for $1201.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the WATT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Johnston Cesar (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,450 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $2626.0. The insider now directly holds 793,011 shares of Energous Corporation (WATT).

Energous Corporation (WATT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -2.04% down over the past 12 months. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) is -65.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.