What should you know before buying stock in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -57.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 11.39% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -53.24% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -67.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.86%, and is 13.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has around 478 employees, a market worth around $221.05M and $241.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.82% and -79.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.40%).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.53M, and float is at 138.98M with Short Float at 10.66%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIOGEN INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.27 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.65 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $5.33 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.75 million shares of the SGMO stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 39.84% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -8.05% lower over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 2.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.