Why Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -27.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 2.56% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 9.96% at the moment leaves the stock -45.64% off its SMA200. CENN registered -78.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.90.

The stock witnessed a 7.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.14%, and is 7.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $82.72M and $11.16M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.31% and -82.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.26M, and float is at 161.26M with Short Float at 8.12%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.