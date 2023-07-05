Why Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is 41.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.26 and a high of $36.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.67% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.05, the stock is 6.33% and 14.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 10.75% off its SMA200. LTHM registered 23.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.14%, and is 6.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 1350 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $923.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.30 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.60% and -22.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livent Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.60M, and float is at 178.16M with Short Float at 13.92%.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antoniazzi Gilberto,the company’sVice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $32.54 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62582.0 shares.

Livent Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Graves Paul W (President and CEO) sold a total of 85,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $35.00 per share for $2.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the LTHM stock.

Livent Corporation (LTHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 9.70% up over the past 12 months.