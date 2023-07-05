Why Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is 14.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 2.27% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 10.23% off its SMA200. RITM registered 2.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.94%.

The stock witnessed a 12.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.75%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $5.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.47 and Fwd P/E is 6.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.11% and -13.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.17M, and float is at 471.39M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -16.46% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -9.49% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -5.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.