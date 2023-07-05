Why should you keep an eye on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is -30.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.90, the stock is 3.59% and -5.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -15.48% off its SMA200. CPRX registered 84.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.20%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $256.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.61 and Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.91% and -41.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.70% this year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.56M, and float is at 97.66M with Short Float at 8.63%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCENANY PATRICK J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that MCENANY PATRICK J sold 26,151 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $13.23 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.95 million shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Tierney David S (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $16.83 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, GRANDE ALICIA (VP, Treasurer and CFO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.70 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 50,557 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -30.02% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -0.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.