Why should you keep an eye on Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)?

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is -15.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.84 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is 2.86% and 1.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -13.84% off its SMA200. GNL registered -25.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.96.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.65%, and is 7.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $376.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.80% and -30.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.78M, and float is at 103.46M with Short Float at 4.53%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -9.49% down over the past 12 months and Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) that is -40.12% lower over the same period.