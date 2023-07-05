Why should you keep an eye on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is 62.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is 9.36% and 22.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 48.99% off its SMA200. YPF registered 358.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.01.

The stock witnessed a 32.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.16%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $11.27B and $11.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.68 and Fwd P/E is 4.44. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 430.14% and -6.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 391.49M, and float is at 387.46M with Short Float at 1.02%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 26.42% up over the past 12 months and TotalEnergies SE (TTE) that is 12.90% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 25.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.