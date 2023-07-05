Will Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.01 and a high of $125.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $83.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $995.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.6% off the consensus price target high of $1314.79 offered by 60 analysts, but current levels are 83.75% higher than the price target low of $517.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.18, the stock is -2.68% and -1.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.51 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. BABA registered -25.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.36.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.62%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 239740 employees, a market worth around $220.53B and $119.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.05 and Fwd P/E is 9.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.11% and -33.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 60 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 47 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.58B, and float is at 2.56B with Short Float at 2.30%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 29.51% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 7.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.