Will Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -27.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -27.26% and -14.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.89 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -53.97% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -91.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.43%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.00.

The stock witnessed a -4.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.69%, and is -10.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 16.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.89% and -97.32% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 23.89%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chen Xuefeng,the company’sGlobal Chief Exec. Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Xuefeng bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.