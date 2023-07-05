Will Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is -71.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $2.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -10.87% and -31.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -67.72% off its SMA200. INO registered -74.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.31.

The stock witnessed a -23.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.38%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.72% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $95.55M and $10.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.95% and -84.41% from its 52-week high.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.44M, and float is at 245.68M with Short Float at 17.84%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zoth Lota S.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Zoth Lota S. sold 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $3192.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52716.0 shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Weiner David B. (Director) sold a total of 5,833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.15 per share for $6708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Weiner David B. (Director) disposed off 11,668 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $14935.0. The insider now directly holds 904,291 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -30.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.