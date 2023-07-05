Will Oracle Corporation (ORCL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 43.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $127.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $119.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94%.

Currently trading at $117.15, the stock is 0.94% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 33.95% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 67.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.53.

The stock witnessed a 10.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.08%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $314.60B and $49.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.17 and Fwd P/E is 18.64. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.74% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 1.10%.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $118.79 per share for a total of $207.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 billion shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that BOSKIN MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $118.83 per share for $10.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87473.0 shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH (Executive Chairman) disposed off 1,750,000 shares at an average price of $120.95 for $211.67 million. The insider now directly holds 1,145,732,353 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 31.60% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 10.23% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 10.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.