Will PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -12.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.80 and a high of $106.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $69.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39%.

Currently trading at $71.53, the stock is -2.44% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -5.13% off its SMA200. PDD registered 15.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.76%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has around 12992 employees, a market worth around $96.18B and $19.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.27 and Fwd P/E is 13.40. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.36% and -32.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 302.60% this year.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 911.82M with Short Float at 3.26%.