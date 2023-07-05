Will Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -15.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $31.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.42, the stock is 6.99% and 15.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.93 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -24.90% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -37.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.18.

The stock witnessed a 23.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.09%, and is 14.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 3353 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $770.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.00% and -66.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 589.21M, and float is at 523.56M with Short Float at 22.06%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 23.53% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 5.89% higher over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -30.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.