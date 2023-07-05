Will RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -19.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $40.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.77% off the consensus price target high of $57.04 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 92.52% higher than the price target low of $24.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is 1.85% and -12.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.28 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -11.41% off its SMA200. RLX registered -13.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.71.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.50%, and is 5.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $525.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.31 and Fwd P/E is 15.35. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.33% and -39.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 723.15M with Short Float at 5.35%.