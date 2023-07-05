ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -25.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $53.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.70 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -28.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is -0.74% and -14.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -36.34% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -72.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.42.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.34%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4830 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $10.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.54. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.42% and -75.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.17M, and float is at 80.39M with Short Float at 25.77%.