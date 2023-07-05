ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.06 and a high of $30.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $266.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.86% off the consensus price target high of $308.87 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 89.19% higher than the price target low of $232.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.15, the stock is -4.88% and -7.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -1.98% off its SMA200. ZTO registered -7.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.11.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.10%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 24888 employees, a market worth around $20.76B and $5.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.93 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.59% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.10% this year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 808.87M, and float is at 391.01M with Short Float at 4.02%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading 20.55% up over the past 12 months.