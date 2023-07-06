A peek at ChampionX Corporation (CHX): Who has invested in It?

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is 8.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.64 and a high of $33.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.62% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.48, the stock is 10.16% and 14.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 13.05% off its SMA200. CHX registered 59.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.73%, and is 9.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $3.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.45 and Fwd P/E is 13.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.18% and -6.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChampionX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.29M, and float is at 197.74M with Short Float at 4.28%.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at ChampionX Corporation (CHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahoney Paul E, the company’s. SEC filings show that Mahoney Paul E sold 1,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $31.29 per share for a total of $36641.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

ChampionX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Marcos Antoine (VP, Corp Controller, CAO) sold a total of 146,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $30.00 per share for $4.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42380.0 shares of the CHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Todd Stephen M. (Director) disposed off 3,097 shares at an average price of $30.60 for $94765.0. The insider now directly holds 30,888 shares of ChampionX Corporation (CHX).