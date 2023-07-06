A peek at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who has invested in It?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 27.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.39 and a high of $124.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $112.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.15% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -23.93% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.54, the stock is 3.06% and 11.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 12.59% off its SMA200. EXPE registered 15.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.72.

The stock witnessed a 8.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.32%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $16.60B and $12.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.88 and Fwd P/E is 9.60. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.38% and -10.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 221.10% this year

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.48M, and float is at 141.18M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soliday Lance A, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Soliday Lance A sold 462 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $91.66 per share for a total of $42347.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9517.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $106.99 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9270.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 605 shares at an average price of $116.71 for $70610.0. The insider now directly holds 9,270 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) that is trading 51.25% up over the past 12 months and Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is -11.42% lower over the same period. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is 3.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.