A peek at ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who has invested in It?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -6.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $71.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $62.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.01% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.05% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.59, the stock is 2.64% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -1.91% off its SMA200. OKE registered 8.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2966 employees, a market worth around $27.12B and $21.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.62 and Fwd P/E is 12.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.96% and -13.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 448.00M, and float is at 444.24M with Short Float at 2.54%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NORTON PIERCE, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that NORTON PIERCE bought 24,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $60.96 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42017.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that DERKSEN BRIAN L (Director) bought a total of 4,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $59.59 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18700.0 shares of the OKE stock.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading 2.99% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is -7.22% lower over the same period.