A peek at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX): Who has invested in It?

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) is -48.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 38.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is 16.40% and 18.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 6.96% at the moment leaves the stock -38.63% off its SMA200. PRAX registered -51.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.62%, and is 14.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $151.81M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.70% and -76.57% from its 52-week high.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.24M, and float is at 118.74M with Short Float at 3.85%.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Souza Marcio, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Souza Marcio bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $10587.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45002.0 shares.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that MITCHELL DEAN J (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $0.84 per share for $41815.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the PRAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Souza Marcio (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 35,002 shares at an average price of $0.86 for $30207.0. The insider now directly holds 35,002 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX).

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moderna Inc. (MRNA) that is trading -17.61% down over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is -4.75% lower over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is -22.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.