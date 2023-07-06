AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is -35.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $14.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 56.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is -7.78% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -29.13% off its SMA200. ABCL registered -38.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$86.92.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.83%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 495 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $181.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.90% and -56.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.77M, and float is at 203.83M with Short Float at 14.21%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 153,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $6.52 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56.01 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Booth Andrew (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $6.85 per share for $99325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ABCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 85,102 shares at an average price of $10.10 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 55,859,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -10.52% down over the past 12 months and Genmab A/S (GMAB) that is 15.11% higher over the same period. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is -5.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.