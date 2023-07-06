ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Volatility At 3.71%, Should You Add A Position?

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) is 100.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACVA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.49, the stock is -6.13% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 45.38% off its SMA200. ACVA registered 154.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$30.07.

The stock witnessed a -5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.33%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $438.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.22% and -11.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.69M, and float is at 124.72M with Short Float at 6.56%.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chamoun George, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Chamoun George sold 105,970 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $17.75 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

ACV Auctions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Chamoun George (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 101,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $17.83 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the ACVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Chamoun George (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 143,049 shares at an average price of $18.01 for $2.58 million. The insider now directly holds 646,607 shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA).

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 64.27% up over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is 4.99% higher over the same period.