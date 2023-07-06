Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) is -64.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $21.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACET stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.68% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 47.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is -26.06% and -41.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 15.75% at the moment leaves the stock -68.19% off its SMA200. ACET registered -78.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.02.

The stock witnessed a -40.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.56%, and is 48.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.49% over the week and 15.04% over the month.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $155.12M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.59% and -85.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.80%).

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adicet Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.96M, and float is at 38.35M with Short Float at 9.33%.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DUBIN STEVE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DUBIN STEVE bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $12000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10900.0 shares.

Adicet Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that GORDON CARL L (Director) bought a total of 875,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $2.09 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.69 million shares of the ACET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 875,000 shares at an average price of $2.09 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 5,685,259 shares of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET).