Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 9.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.94 and a high of $235.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $203.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $230.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.08% off the consensus price target high of $265.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -16.49% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $203.85, the stock is -1.67% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 1.16% off its SMA200. ADSK registered 17.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.73.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.80%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $43.59B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.88 and Fwd P/E is 24.35. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.11% and -13.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.60% this year

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.00M, and float is at 213.45M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAFAEL BETSY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $203.00 per share for a total of $62727.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4781.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that RAFAEL BETSY (Director) sold a total of 309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $194.79 per share for $60190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4197.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, RAFAEL BETSY (Director) disposed off 309 shares at an average price of $205.09 for $63373.0. The insider now directly holds 4,506 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 32.24% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 63.62% higher over the same period.