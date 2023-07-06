Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Volatility At 1.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is 14.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.33 and a high of $70.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $65.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.99% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -23.64% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.53, the stock is 3.34% and 5.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 7.40% off its SMA200. CTSH registered -3.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.78%, and is 3.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has around 351500 employees, a market worth around $32.65B and $19.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 14.08. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.66% and -7.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.00M, and float is at 506.25M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 94 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patsalos-Fox Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Patsalos-Fox Michael sold 6,926 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $62.79 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64695.0 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Mackay Leo S. Jr. (Director) sold a total of 4,473 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $61.99 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26671.0 shares of the CTSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Walker Robert C. (EVP & Pres, Global Growth Mkts) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $63.72 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 7,710 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) that is trading 55.39% up over the past 12 months and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) that is 69.36% higher over the same period.