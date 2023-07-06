Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) is -1.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.34 and a high of $33.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DWAC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18%.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is 16.15% and 13.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing 17.23% at the moment leaves the stock -7.32% off its SMA200. DWAC registered -38.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.13%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.43.

The stock witnessed a 14.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.75%, and is 16.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.18% and -55.90% from its 52-week high.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -999.50% this year

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.21M, and float is at 28.89M with Short Float at 7.54%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.