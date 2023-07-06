Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is 3.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.58 and a high of $26.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.9% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 16.39% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.41, the stock is 2.90% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.90% off its SMA200. EDR registered 7.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $405.64.

The stock witnessed a 3.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.95%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $11.07B and $5.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.00% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.00% this year

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.94M, and float is at 60.29M with Short Float at 8.21%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Emanuel Ariel, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Emanuel Ariel sold 154,495 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $22.28 per share for a total of $3.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Emanuel Ariel (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 187,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $24.94 per share for $4.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.91 million shares of the EDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Emanuel Ariel (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $24.66 for $7.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,098,137 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR).