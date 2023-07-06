Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is -31.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.96% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -18.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.02, the stock is -1.81% and -19.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -28.91% off its SMA200. FL registered 3.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.81.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.18%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $8.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.10% and -44.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.00% this year

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.70M, and float is at 91.65M with Short Float at 13.54%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cipriano Giovanna, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28791.0 shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Maurer John A (VP, Treasurer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $45.07 per share for $90140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21221.0 shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Maurer John A (VP, Treasurer) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $42.01 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 23,221 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading 5.85% up over the past 12 months.