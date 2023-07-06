Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) is -57.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VINE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 10.58% and -7.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing -28.45% at the moment leaves the stock -59.78% off its SMA200. VINE registered -78.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.50.

The stock witnessed a -16.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.49%, and is 72.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 61.44% over the week and 28.41% over the month.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $6.47M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.83% and -88.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.00%).

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.30% this year

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.33M, and float is at 6.91M with Short Float at 0.44%.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CSS LLC/IL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CSS LLC/IL sold 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $0.73 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that CSS LLC/IL (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $0.52 per share for $1040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the VINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, CSS LLC/IL (10% Owner) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $0.53 for $53.0. The insider now directly holds 1,020,093 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE).