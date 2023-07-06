Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Volatility At 2.82%, Should You Add A Position?

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.57 and a high of $8.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is -2.71% and -6.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 0.04% off its SMA200. GTX registered -6.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.59%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $3.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.83% and -13.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garrett Motion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.70% this year

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.90M, and float is at 64.29M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA sold 1,025,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $7.55 per share for a total of $7.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26.57 million shares.

Garrett Motion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $7.73 per share for $23.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.6 million shares of the GTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA (10% Owner) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 30,695,589 shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX).