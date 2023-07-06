Here are the top Institutional holders of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) is -92.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $7.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -87.13% and -87.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -90.55% off its SMA200. AVTX registered -94.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.33.

The stock witnessed a -87.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.00%, and is -16.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.09% over the week and 18.83% over the month.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $5.45M and $17.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.09% and -94.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-440.80%).

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.30% this year

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.72M, and float is at 7.57M with Short Float at 0.51%.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC sold 937,404 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $0.52 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,746,138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $0.61 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the AVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Caissa Capital Management ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.14 for $8289.0. The insider now directly holds 1,425,700 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX).

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is trading -31.98% down over the past 12 months.