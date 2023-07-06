Here are the top Institutional holders of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) shares

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is 1.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $93.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $82.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.32% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -30.73% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.05, the stock is 3.08% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 6.07% off its SMA200. BBY registered 21.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.90.

The stock witnessed a 10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $17.49B and $45.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.70 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.34% and -13.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.90M, and float is at 200.83M with Short Float at 4.97%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULZE RICHARD M, the company’s Chairman Emeritus. SEC filings show that SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $82.90 per share for a total of $20.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Barry Corie S (CEO) sold a total of 17,382 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $71.82 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Bilunas Matthew M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,998 shares at an average price of $71.82 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 76,380 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 37.72% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 19.00% higher over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is 11.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.