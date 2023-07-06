Here are the top Institutional holders of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) shares

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) is 26.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLEU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is 24.40% and 51.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 39.18% off its SMA200. CLEU registered 96.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$34.39.

The stock witnessed a 63.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.59%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $43.07M and $11.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.00% and -24.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.90% this year

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.75M, and float is at 16.90M with Short Float at 0.49%.