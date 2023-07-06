Here are the top Institutional holders of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shares

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is -15.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.39 and a high of $35.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.31% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.72, the stock is -3.60% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -5.06% at the moment leaves the stock -11.94% off its SMA200. DK registered -14.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a -0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.28%, and is -4.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has around 3746 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $19.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.17% and -35.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 307.30% this year

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.95M, and float is at 65.00M with Short Float at 10.70%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soreq Avigal, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Soreq Avigal bought 6,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $22.63 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94400.0 shares.

Delek US Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Spiegel Reuven (CFO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $22.60 per share for $45200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33148.0 shares of the DK stock.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 8.12% up over the past 12 months and Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is 38.08% higher over the same period. HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is -1.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.