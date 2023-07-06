Here are the top Institutional holders of Fox Corporation (FOXA) shares

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is 12.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.01 and a high of $37.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -22.18% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.21, the stock is 2.19% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 5.79% off its SMA200. FOXA registered 3.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

The stock witnessed a 7.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.09%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $16.70B and $14.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.19 and Fwd P/E is 11.13. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.11% and -8.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 521.00M, and float is at 404.39M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, the company’s Chair. SEC filings show that MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $33.62 per share for a total of $3.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that DINH VIET D (Chief Legal and Policy Officer) sold a total of 72,207 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $35.91 per share for $2.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49384.0 shares of the FOXA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, MURDOCH LACHLAN K (Executive Chair, CEO) acquired 126,773 shares at an average price of $36.50 for $4.63 million. The insider now directly holds 815,335 shares of Fox Corporation (FOXA).

Fox Corporation (FOXA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 37.72% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 19.00% higher over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is 147.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.