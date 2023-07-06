Here are the top Institutional holders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -51.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $6.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is -19.90% and -34.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -55.02% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -65.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.44%, and is -11.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $196.38M and $148.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.37% and -72.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.80%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.48M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 22.31%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cheng Sohanya Roshan, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Cheng Sohanya Roshan sold 1,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $4322.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $2.24 per share for $7922.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Mason Michael (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 631 shares at an average price of $2.22 for $1401.0. The insider now directly holds 244,730 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -15.76% down over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -2.59% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -11.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.